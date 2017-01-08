-
Debut
1
35 minutes ago
Mercedes-AMG GT C Coupe And Updated GT Models Muscle Into Detroit
Mercedes has increased the AMG GT lineup to six cars in an attempt to battle the Porsche 911.
Tags:
2017 Detroit Auto Show
Reveal
Debut
-
2017 Detroit Auto Show
3
1 hour ago
Audi Q8 Concept Unveiled At Detroit: Four Seats And Bentayga Aspirations
Now there’s a stepping stone between the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga.
Tags:
2017 Detroit Auto Show
SUV
Concepts
-
Supercars
25
2 hours ago
The Ford GT Will Be Far More Powerful Than Expected
But just how powerful? That’s the important question.
Tags:
Supercars
EPA
EcoBoost
-
Concepts
9
4 hours ago
Meet The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept: Nissan’s Vision Of A Driverless Sedan
Sleek and sharp, Nissan's cutting-edge concept showcases a new design language and autonomous tech.
Tags:
Reveal
Concepts
2017 Detroit Auto Show
Autonomous Car
Design Study
-
Facelift
4
4 hours ago
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Revealed With Powerful New Look
Unveiled this week at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.
Tags:
Facelift
Crossovers
2017 Detroit Auto Show
Reveal
-
Technology
7
6 hours ago
Your Windshield Is The Next Billboard Advertisers Want To Buy Up
Billions of dollars are locked away in automotive windshields and their dual purpose as billboards.
Tags:
Commercials
Technology
CES
-
Reveal
27
7 hours ago
Here's What You Can Expect From The 2018 Ford F-150
The fabled Ford F-150 pickup gets a redesign, added tech and a new turbocharged diesel engine to take on its competitors.
Tags:
Off-Road
Facelift
Reveal
-
Reveal
3
8 hours ago
The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Is An Autonomous Microbus For The Future
Hippies rejoice! The Microbus is being revived – providing it goes into production.
Tags:
2017 Detroit Auto Show
Reveal
Concepts
-
Reveal
51
10 hours ago
This Is The New Porsche 911 GTS: The Everyday 911 Just Got Better
The sweet spot of the 911 lineup, the new GTS now comes with 450 hp.
Tags:
Reveal
Convertible
Coupe
Sports Cars
Facelift
-
Debut
1
14 hours ago
The New Nissan Rogue Sport Is Here To Capitalize On The Crossover Craze
The only thing the all-new Rogue Sport and Rogue have in common is a name.
Tags:
2017 Detroit Auto Show
Reveal
Debut
Crossovers
-
Debut
56
22 hours ago
Meet The Kia Stinger: A Stunning Fastback Sports Sedan With 365 HP
The production version of the Kia GT has finally arrived.
Tags:
Reveal
2017 Detroit Auto Show
Sedan
Debut
-
Test Drive
28
22 hours ago
Mercedes-AMG C63 S Seems To Be Better Than The M4 By Every Measure
Did BMW mess the M4 up or did Mercedes just do the C63 perfectly?
Tags:
Videos
Test Drive
Sports Cars
Coupe
-
Feature
21
23 hours ago
These Are The Best Driving Roads In The United States
Who says you have to go to Europe for nice roads?
Tags:
United States
Driving Roads
Roadtrips
Top 5
Feature
Videos
-
Self-Driving
5
Jan 08, 2017
Audi To Release Self-Driving AI Car By 2020
An Audi Q7 which used AI technology to learn how to drive itself in just four days is currently being demoed at CES.
Tags:
CES
Technology
Self-Driving
Autonomous Car
-
Leaked
34
Jan 08, 2017
Forza Leaks Ton Of Hidden Cars, Including Porsche!
Forza fans just got a lot to look forward to.
Tags:
Video Games
Forza
Leaked
-
Muscle Cars
3
Jan 08, 2017
Top Gear Thinks The Ford Mustang Needs To Go Back To Being Rugged
Has going soft ruined the Mustang’s persona?
Tags:
Videos
Muscle Cars
Top Gear
Test Drive
-
Drag Race
16
Jan 08, 2017
Watch The Most Powerful Production Superbike Slaughter Two Supercars
Even a Bugatti Chiron would walk away with its tail between its legs.
Tags:
Videos
Drag Race
Supercars
Motorcycles
-
Technology
0
Jan 08, 2017
TomTom’s Sat Nav Technology Could Be Used In Autonomous Cars
TomTom's HD Maps could be a big part of autonomous driving in the future.
Tags:
Autonomous Car
Technology
Industry News
-
Reveal
2
Jan 08, 2017
Mitsubishi Ready To Show The Best Vehicle It's Ever Made
New crossover set to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March.
Tags:
Crossovers
Industry News
2017 Geneva Motor Show
Reveal
-
2017 Detroit Auto Show
2
Jan 08, 2017
FCA Won't Bring Any Exciting New Models To The Detroit Auto Show
It will have a stand, but no new reveals will be present.
Tags:
2017 Detroit Auto Show
FCA
Concepts
-
Sales
15
Jan 08, 2017
2016 Sales Prove Lincoln Is Back As A Luxury Contender
New models like the Continental have made Lincoln relevant again.
Tags:
Luxury
United States
China
Sales
-
Concepts
16
Jan 08, 2017
Mercedes S600 Maybach Fitted With Seats That Keep You Healthy And Fit
With kinetic seats, “I’m going to the gym” really means I’ll go for a drive.
Tags:
Concepts
Luxury
CES
-
Auction
20
Jan 08, 2017
The Famous Ferrari Testarossa From Miami Vice Seeks New Owner
A rare chance to snap up the most famous Ferrari in popular culture. How much do you think it's worth?
Tags:
Auction
Celebrities
Movie
Sports Cars
-
Rumors
2
Jan 08, 2017
Infiniti Not Making Enough Money To Justify Building Rebadged Mercedes
Nissan's luxury arm needs to make more money before it can justify the costs of joint development with Mercedes.
Tags:
Partnership
Industry News
Rumors
-
Hollywood
1
Jan 08, 2017
Meet The New Cast Of Cars 3: Pixar Reveals Its Hybrid Hypercars
Is Cars 3 going in a dark new direction?
Tags:
Movie
Celebrities
Videos
Teaser
NASCAR
Hollywood
-
Supercars
5
Jan 08, 2017
Why On Earth Does A Mercedes SLR McLaren Hood Cost $75,000?
The price of supercar parts is too damn high.
Tags:
Videos
Supercars
Pricing
-
Police
9
Jan 07, 2017
Brazilian Cops Bust Corvette Driver Seconds Into Sweet Donuts
The lesson here is never do donuts in Brazil, ever.
Tags:
Videos
Brazil
Fail
Police
-
Feature
26
Jan 07, 2017
These Are The Most Overpriced Ferraris On The Market Right Now
They may be special edition, but are they worth the extra money?
Tags:
Special Edition
Top 5
Feature
For Sale
-
Technology
15
Jan 07, 2017
Will 2017 Be The Year The Public Finally Buys Into Autonomous Cars?
There will be more auto-tech exhibitors at this year's CES than ever before.
Tags:
CES
Self-Driving
Autonomous Car
Technology
-
Sales
6
Jan 07, 2017
Fiat Must Be Glad 2016 Is Over, Because Its Sales Really Sucked
Like its cars, Fiat's sales numbers are really small.
Tags:
FCA
Sales
United States
- © 2010-2017 CarBuzz Inc. All rights reserved.