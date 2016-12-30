-
Winter
27
10 hours ago
These Winter Safe Driving Tips Will Keep You From Becoming A Victim Of 2016
Too many important people have died this year. Make sure you don't become one of them.
Tags:
Videos
Winter
Driving School
-
Feature
19
12 hours ago
We Predict Future Automotive Headlines For 2017
These will be the most popular stories next year.
Tags:
Feature
Top 5
SUV
EV
Self-Driving
Hybrids
China
-
Supercars
16
13 hours ago
This Supercar Gathering In Japan Is An Awe-Inspiring Spectacle
Which of these customized supercars catches your eye the most?
Tags:
Videos
Custom Cars
Supercars
-
Rumors
1
14 hours ago
Chrysler Could Be Getting Off Life Support Thanks To The Jeep Cherokee
A re-badged Cherokee could be just what the Chrysler lineup needs.
Tags:
Rumors
SUV
Production
-
Technology
16
14 hours ago
Electric Cars Aren't Nearly As Good For The Environment As You Think
In some cases, a Tesla can pollute more than a regular car even without a tailpipe.
Tags:
Videos
Electric Car
EV
Environment
Technology
-
Pricing
5
15 hours ago
The Average Car Price In 2016 Is Higher Than It Has Ever Been
Blame it on the trucks and SUVs.
Tags:
Pricing
United States
Sales
Record
SUV
Trucks
-
Jay Leno
3
16 hours ago
Watch Jay Leno Drive One Of The Most Misunderstood Cars Ever
The Jensen Interceptor is one of the oddest cars to ever come out of Britain.
Tags:
Videos
Grand Touring
Jay Leno
-
Sales
1
17 hours ago
The Car Sales Frenzy Of 2016 Likely To Give Way To Slump In 2017
On the other hand, this might mean more incentives on your favorite cars.
Tags:
Sales
Industry News
Financial
-
Review
7
17 hours ago
Sorry, But The Honda S2000 Is Only For Experienced Drivers
Beginners need not apply.
Tags:
Sports Cars
Before You Buy
Review
Videos
-
Technology
1
18 hours ago
Volvo And Skype Partner Up To Ensure Employees Never Skip Meetings Again
Cars used to be a sanctuary from work. Now they're basically just an extension of your office.
Tags:
Technology
-
Feature
15
19 hours ago
The Best Movie Car Chases Of 2016
What was your favorite movie car chase of 2016?
Tags:
Videos
Crash
Chase
Hollywood
Feature
-
Laptimes
10
20 hours ago
McLaren 570S Sets Highly Controversial Lap At Anglesey Circuit
This is what happens when you're on the cutting edge of what's physically possible.
Tags:
Laptimes
EVO
Supercars
Videos
-
Industry News
88
21 hours ago
Obama Is Trying To Stop Donald Trump Revoking These Auto Regulations
Obama is trying to make it difficult for Trump to regulate the auto industry.
Tags:
Industry News
Self-Driving
United States
-
Solar Power
5
22 hours ago
The World's First Solar Road Costs $5.2 Million And Isn't Even A Mile Long
Wattway may be the road of the future, but right now it's looking like a lot of money to make a little power.
Tags:
France
Solar Power
Technology
-
Rumors
4
Dec 30, 2016
Farady Future 'Global CEO' Jumps Ship Right Before Big CES Reveal
Faraday Future may have lost its third big exec in a week.
Tags:
Industry News
CES
Electric Car
Faraday Future
Rumors
-
Barn Find
8
Dec 30, 2016
This All Original BMW M1 Was Left In A Barn For Over 30 Years
Who could leave an M1 supercar to rot like this?
Tags:
Barn Find
Supercars
Coupe
-
Feature
39
Dec 30, 2016
These Are The 6 Cars We Drove In 2016 That You Need To Buy
Of all the cars we test drove in 2016 these are the six we recommend purchasing.
Tags:
List
Editorials
Awards
Feature
-
Concepts
12
Dec 30, 2016
Infiniti QX50 Concept Revealed Ahead Of Official Detroit Debut
Thank heavens the designer stuck close to the QX Sport Inspiration Concept.
Tags:
Concepts
2017 Detroit Auto Show
SUV
-
Rendering
5
Dec 30, 2016
Would Alfa Romeo Be Out Of Its Mind To Make A Stelvio Coupe?
Sometimes things that are wrong can feel oh so right. This isn't one of those cases.
Tags:
Coupe
SUV
Rendering
-
Drag Race
3
Dec 30, 2016
A Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6 Drag Racing Is As Insane As It Sounds
Can a Brabus tune job make the G63 AMG 6X6 a quarter-mile killer?
Tags:
Drag Race
Videos
Offbeat
-
For Sale
10
Dec 30, 2016
The First Functional Ford GT Prototype Can Be Yours
This a chance to own a piece of Ford history.
Tags:
For Sale
Barrett Jackson
Auction
Prototype
-
Videos
7
Dec 30, 2016
Review Of The Lexus LC500 Reveals It's Not All That We Hoped It Would Be
There is such a thing as too much technology.
Tags:
Videos
Sports Cars
Grand Touring
-
For Sale
12
Dec 30, 2016
This Lamborghini Reventon May Lose 33 Percent Of Its Value At Auction
Wait, aren't limited-edition supercars supposed to be worth more as the years go by?
Tags:
RM Auctions
For Sale
Auction
-
Feature
15
Dec 30, 2016
These Are The Best Sounding Cars Revealed In 2016
All have a wonderful symphony of internal combustion.
Tags:
Exhaust Notes
Top 5
Feature
Videos
-
Review
5
Dec 30, 2016
The McLaren 12C Spider Is One Of The Best Supercar Bargains Out There
616 hp for how much?
Tags:
Supercars
Before You Buy
Review
Videos
-
The Grand Tour
26
Dec 30, 2016
Richard Hammond Criticized For Gay Ice Cream Joke On The Grand Tour
Was Richard Hammond's gay ice cream joke on The Grand Tour in bad taste?
Tags:
The Grand Tour
Celebrities
Amazon
-
Sports Cars
32
Dec 30, 2016
This Isn't The First Time A Subaru BRZ STI Concept Has Appeared
Is it the one we've been waiting for?
Tags:
Concepts
Tokyo
Sports Cars
-
Guinness World Records
3
Dec 30, 2016
Ford Racing Just Made The World's Largest Tire Mark For A Great Cause
A burnout has never been so noble.
Tags:
Burnouts
Saudi Arabia
Racing
Guinness World Records
Videos
-
Spy Shots
4
Dec 29, 2016
Land Rover Testing Range Rover Sport Coupe SVR To Murk Mercedes-AMG GLC
Yet another four door coupe SUV is coming to market endowed with horsepower to keep us happy.
Tags:
Spy Shots
SUV
Testing
Sweden
Winter
-
Theft
14
Dec 29, 2016
Thieves Steal 40 Infinitis Over 6 Weeks Without Dealership Noticing
Gone In 60 Seconds? More like gone in 42 days.
Tags:
Theft
Crime
California
