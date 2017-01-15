-
Test Drive
1
24 minutes ago
If The Subaru WRX STI Is An Amazing Car Why Do We Fear For Its Future?
We loved our time behind the wheel of the WRX STI but came away concerned for its survival.
Tags:
Review
Test Drive
-
Politics
7
1 hour ago
Remember The Mexican-Built BMW 3 Series? Donald Trump Certainly Has
Because he wants to tax the German automaker.
Tags:
United States
Politics
Mexico
-
Motorsport
4
2 hours ago
The New Tesla Model S Race Car Can Hit 60 MPH In 2 Seconds Flat
Perhaps the street-legal versions could soon be this quick.
Tags:
GT Racing
EV
Motorsport
-
Auction
6
3 hours ago
The Aerosmith Hennessey Venom GT Spyder Is Up For Sale
And it was owned by Aerosmith singer, Steven Tyler.
Tags:
Hennessey
For Sale
Barrett Jackson
Auction
Charity
Celebrities
Supercars
-
Feature
5
4 hours ago
Why Wait For A Jeep Wrangler Pickup When These Already Exist?
Unfortunately, they aren't what we would call cheap.
Tags:
Trucks
For Sale
Feature
Custom Cars
Videos
-
Review
6
5 hours ago
Is The 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Worthy Of The Mustang Name?
The question everyone's been asking. We find out.
Tags:
Before You Buy
Muscle Cars
Review
Videos
-
Diesel
1
6 hours ago
The Chevy Cruze Diesel Could Get Over 50 MPG And A Manual
It seems like GM hasn't seen the news about diesel in the US.
Tags:
Diesel
GM
EPA
-
Barn Find
5
7 hours ago
Someone Found a $2.5 Million Lamborghini Miura In A Barn
And it was found completely by accident!
Tags:
Barn Find
Collector Item
Videos
-
Rumors
23
19 hours ago
This Latest C8 Corvette Rumor Will Likely Anger Vette Purists
But not all change is bad.
Tags:
Sports Cars
Production
Rumors
-
Feature
6
20 hours ago
Supercars On A $50,000 Budget: A Lightweight, Mid-Engined Beauty
This is no ordinary Porsche Boxster.
Tags:
Supercars
For Sale
Feature
Videos
-
Drifting
3
21 hours ago
Chris Forsberg Uses Nissan 370Z To Humiliate A Porsche At Willow Springs
Here’s the hooligans way of doing a lap at Willow Springs Raceway.
Tags:
Videos
Drifting
Hooning
-
Offbeat
1
22 hours ago
Watching An Aerial Time Lapse Video Of Road Paving Is Oddly Satisfying
For some reason it’s racked up over 15 million views…man is the Internet a weird place.
Tags:
Videos
Offbeat
Australia
-
Supercars
3
22 hours ago
This Porsche 959 Sport Will Fetch Over $1 Million And Rightly So
This Porsche 959 Sport is pricey, but only 29 were ever made.
Tags:
Auction
AWD
Supercars
RM Auctions
-
Trucks
19
23 hours ago
Mercedes Has A New Reason NOT To Sell The X-Class In The US
Americans love trucks, just sell it here please!
Tags:
Trucks
United States
Industry News
-
Buick
5
Jan 15, 2017
This Beastly Custom Buick Special With 550 HP Seeks New Owner
A rare opportunity to own one of the most famous custom cars ever made.
Tags:
Custom Cars
Hot Rods
For Sale
-
Luxury
5
Jan 15, 2017
Bentley Reveals More Plug-In Hybrid Models Are Coming
Every model in the lineup will get a PHEV version.
Tags:
Hybrids
plug-in
Industry News
Luxury
-
Recalls
4
Jan 15, 2017
Volkswagen Recalling Over 130,000 Cars For ABS Failure
Dieselgate isn’t the only problem Volkswagen has to worry about right now.
Tags:
VW
Recalls
Safety
-
Exhaust
9
Jan 15, 2017
This Porsche 911 Proves Turbocharged Engines Can Sound Fantastic
With a new exhaust, this 991.2 Carrera S sound incredible.
Tags:
Exhaust
Turbocharging
Videos
-
Tuning
19
Jan 15, 2017
The 666-HP Litchfield LM20 Is How Europe Modifies The Nissan GT-R
When Godzilla takes a trip to Europe this happens.
Tags:
Litchfield
Tuning
Supercars
-
M Performance
11
Jan 15, 2017
BMW's M Series Will Adopt Hybrid Powertrains Before Going All-Electric
Don't worry, BMW's M Class isn't going all-electric just yet.
Tags:
Hybrids
Interview
M Performance
-
For Sale
7
Jan 15, 2017
The Porsche 924 From Top Gear's Cheap Car Challenge Is Up For Auction
“This is a very rare chance to buy a piece of British television motoring history.”
Tags:
Top Gear
For Sale
Auction
-
Accident
6
Jan 15, 2017
Video Captures The Start Of A Massive Pile-Up On Canadian Highway
This video shows how quickly an accident can escalate in the snow.
Tags:
Crash
Videos
Accident
-
Lightweight
14
Jan 15, 2017
Meet The Avatar Roadster: The Latest British-Built Lightweight
Look out Lotus: new startup Avatar is releasing a track car that weighs only 695kg and can reach 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds.
Tags:
Track Cars
Reveal
Lightweight
-
Sports Cars
12
Jan 14, 2017
Please Tell Us The Dodge Viper ACR's Build Quality Doesn't Suck
Nothing's perfect but still.
Tags:
Videos
Sports Cars
-
Forza
8
Jan 14, 2017
This Is The First Footage Of Porsche In Forza Horizon 3
Other unreleased cars can be seen in the video as well.
Tags:
Forza
Video Games
Leaked
Videos
-
Rumors
6
Jan 14, 2017
Audi Q7 e-tron Plug-In Axed To Build Electric SUV
Volkswagen's diesel crisis may have also had something to do with the Q7 e-tron's death.
Tags:
plug-in
Hybrids
Electric
EV
Rumors
e-tron
-
Production
13
Jan 14, 2017
Mercedes Set To Unveil Three New Base Models That You Can Afford
Is anyone really surprised that Mercedes is filling even more niche gaps?
Tags:
Production
Sedan
Crossovers
2017 Detroit Auto Show
-
Interview
37
Jan 14, 2017
4 Ways The New Lexus LS Is Better Than The 7 Series And S-Class
We sat down with the two guys behind the new LS and learned why this car is so unique.
Tags:
2017 Detroit Auto Show
Design
Technology
Production
Interview
-
Editorials
15
Jan 14, 2017
Is Donald Trump Why The Big Three Revealed Very Little At Detroit 2017?
Call it a wait and see approach on Detroit's part.
Tags:
2017 Detroit Auto Show
Politics
Editorials
GM
-
Comparisons
4
Jan 14, 2017
The V12 AMG S65 Is Proof Mercedes Is Dipping Into Bentley Territory
But how does it compare to an actual Bentley?
Tags:
Videos
Comparisons
Convertible
Luxury
- © 2010-2017 CarBuzz Inc. All rights reserved.